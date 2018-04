Tracy Dean is Doin’ Good. Tracy is a school bus driver in Utah who is going above and beyond to help an 11-year old girl whose mom just died. Isabella’s Dad, Phillip was doing everything for his daughter after her mother passed away, but he could not do her hair… and that’s when Tracy stepped in.

https://www.today.com/style/bus-driver-braids-little-girl-s-hair-every-morning-her-t126429

