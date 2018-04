The Forest Lake Fire & Rescue is Doin’ Good! They opened their doors for Minnesota teens on Prom day after a blizzard struck. The Prom-goers were able to come in and take amazing photos before finding out their dance was actually cancelled because of the weather! We spoke with Abbigael Evans who let us share her fantastic photos!

