We received an email from Darci, telling us about her daughter Cheyenne and the struggle she’s been through the past few years. When she was 23, Cheyenne was diagnosed with a rare ovarian cancer. She underwent treatment for over a year and a half and has just gone into remission. Darci asked that we do something nice for her daughter who has already been through so much, so we decided to give Cheyenne a big surprise!