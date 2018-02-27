Dog Food And Treats Recalled For Possible Listeria/Salmonella Contamination.

If you have these treats or know someone that does…get rid of them and let them know.

These are the products affected by this latest recall:

Northwest Naturals 5lb Frozen Chicken and Salmon Pet Food ChubsThe Portland-based company is recalling the product because of possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug

Carnivore Meat Company Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entree for Dogs

TruPet, LLC Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight, 2.5oz Pet Treats

So far, no illnesses have been reported. If you have any of the affected products, you are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

Full story HERE.