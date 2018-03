WHAT DO DEER, BUNNY, TURTLE, GIRAFFE AND FROG HAVE IN COMMON?

Recall!!! Near 600,000 Dr. Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders have been recalled due to a choking hazard.

Handi Craft recalled 590,000 units of the product after 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have been reported so far.

