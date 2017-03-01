Credit: photo.ua | BigStockPhoto.com

Deadline to PIKE UP is TODAY!

Today is the deadline to gift new Market Charms and Bronze Hoofprints in time for them to be installed by MarketFront Grand Opening (June 29).

From the Pike Place Website:

Pike Place Market is growing for the first time in 40 years with the new “MarketFront.” The expansion completes the Market Historic District, and will provide a dynamic public plaza with views of Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains, 47 table spaces for farmers and craftspeople, a new brewery, seafood restaurant, chocolate maker and biscuit café. 300 new underground spaces will relieve parking pressure.

True to the Market’s charter, the expansion includes low-income housing and a neighborhood center with additional social services for the Market community.

So, order your place in history today!!!!!

Get started (HERE).

