Days are Pickin’ Up More ‘Daylight’!

We are on the homestretch to Spring now!  With the M’s spring training just weeks away in Peoria, AZ, home opener on 4/10, all the Home & Garden Shows, and now we can start to feel those ‘longer’ daylight days!  Well, that is when the sun decides to pay us a visit LOL.   But seriously, this week alone we pick up 15 minutes of daylight!  Check out the Seattle Sunrise & Sunset schedule (HERE).

