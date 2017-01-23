Days are Pickin’ Up More ‘Daylight’!

We are on the homestretch to Spring now! With the M’s spring training just weeks away in Peoria, AZ, home opener on 4/10, all the Home & Garden Shows, and now we can start to feel those ‘longer’ daylight days! Well, that is when the sun decides to pay us a visit LOL. But seriously, this week alone we pick up 15 minutes of daylight! Check out the Seattle Sunrise & Sunset schedule (HERE).
AboutShellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
