If THAT wasn’t enough news…the pumpkin pie blizzard will be making a big return this year as well!

Dairy Queen locations will be giving away free small Blizzard on Labor Day by downloading DQ’s new mobile app.

Also on Labor Day, you can pick up a $4 burger and Blizzard combo deal for a limited time, with a choice of a DQ Cheeseburger or KC BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger.

