A Dad Walked His Daughter To Her First Day Of School…And To Her Very Last Day As A Senior.

What a cool relationship these two have…also showing how fast time really does go by!

A dad named Jason Gayler from Alvord, Texas walked his daughter Brittany to her very first day of school back when she was in kindergarten, and took a picture. Last month, he walked Brittany to her very last day of high school and took another picture.

Brittany put the pictures of her and her dad on her first and last days of school on Twitter.and they’ve already been retweeted more than 13,000 times.

