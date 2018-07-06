Downtown Seattle Pioneer Square Sinking Ship Car Park Parking Garage
Downtown Seattle

Could Seattle have the Coolest one in the world?

Seattle might have the world’s Coolest parking garage! Yes, that’s right, there’s actually a competition for that!  10 of the world’s most picturesque are battling it out in the 2018 “World’s Coolest Car Parks” competition and Seattle’s “sinking ship” garage in Pioneer Square makes the list!  The Sinking Ship is located in the “Y” between James & Yesler and resembles the pointed end of a ship, although, if we’re being honest, we would have never known that’s what it was supposed to be until now!

The contest has been created by architecture and design website DesignCurial and airport parking site Looking4.com.

The winner will be announced following an online vote – you can cast your vote until July 8th to choose their favorite car park design.

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
