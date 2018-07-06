Could Seattle have the Coolest one in the world?

Seattle might have the world’s Coolest parking garage! Yes, that’s right, there’s actually a competition for that! 10 of the world’s most picturesque are battling it out in the 2018 “World’s Coolest Car Parks” competition and Seattle’s “sinking ship” garage in Pioneer Square makes the list! The Sinking Ship is located in the “Y” between James & Yesler and resembles the pointed end of a ship, although, if we’re being honest, we would have never known that’s what it was supposed to be until now!

The contest has been created by architecture and design website DesignCurial and airport parking site Looking4.com.

The winner will be announced following an online vote – you can cast your vote until July 8th to choose their favorite car park design.