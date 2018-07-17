Cornhole for a Cause!

Chef John Howie is kicking off the 1st Annual Kick Hunger Challenge Cornhole Tournament this Sunday, the 22nd at Beardslee Public House in Bothell. All team proceeds go to Food Lifeline, Washington State ‘s largest hunger relief network.

Win or Lose ever player will take home a John Howie Restaurant Swag Bag and tourney winners will get gift cards to Beardslee Public House! Bonus- you can indulge in Corny food (get it!?!?) with $1 Corndogs!

The tourney gets underway this Sunday, July 22nd at 11am at Beardslee Public House in Bothell!

**This is a 21+ event.

***Tickets are $50 per team (2 people) PURCHASE TICKETS HERE!

