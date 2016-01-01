Contest Rules

WARM 106.9

SWEEPSTAKES/CONTEST STANDARD TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. HOW TO ENTER: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

To enter online sweepstakes and contests, listeners register online at www.warm1069.com. If entries are permitted by other means (e.g., by telephone, mail or telefax), the other permitted forms of entry will be indicated on our website and may periodically be included in on-air promotions on Warm 106.9.

To enter on-air sweepstakes and contests, listeners can enter as explained by the on-air talent (i.e., call the number displayed on the screen, etc.) on Warm 106.9.

To enter Facebook sweepstakes and contests, visit our page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Warm1069. If you have not already “liked” the Warm 106.9 page on Facebook, find the Sweepstakes tile on the station’s main Facebook page, “like” the page and complete the entry form, which includes your name, email address, daytime telephone number. If you already “like” the Warm 106.9 page on Facebook, visit the page, scroll down to find, complete and submit the online entry form. The Facebook contests and sweepstakes are not sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Facebook. By entering, you are providing the information to the Station and not to Facebook.

To enter Twitter sweepstakes and contests, visit our Warm 106.9 page on Twitter [https://twitter.com/warm1069]. Once you have followed the Warm 106.9 page on Twitter, during the sweepstakes or contest period, retweet (RT) the message sent out during the sweepstakes or contest period to automatically receive one (1) entry into the random drawing. Limit one (1) entry per person per day. Sponsor’s administrator will be the official timekeeper for the sweepstakes or contest. The Station Twitter contests and sweepstakes are not sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Twitter. By entering, you are providing the information to the Station, and not to Twitter.

To enter text message sweepstakes and contests, listeners will be asked to use a text-messaging enabled wireless device to text a specified “keyword” to a specified five digit number. After you send in the text-message you will receive a confirmation text validating one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes or Contests. You will be charged for each text message sent or received from your handset according to the terms and conditions of your Service Agreement with your wireless carrier. Your standard text and data rates may apply. Each wireless carrier’s rate plan may vary, and entrants should contact their wireless carrier for information on text messaging rate plans and charges relating to your participation in the sweepstakes or contest. Any text message form of entry into a sweepstakes or contest will be deemed made by the named account holder whose mobile phone number is assigned at the time of entry to the text-messaging enabled wireless device used to text the entry. Each text message sent to or received by a service subscriber of any wireless carrier may incur a standard text messaging charge in accordance with that carrier’s (Terms and Conditions) applicable to such subscriber’s particular voice/data rate plan. Contact your wireless carrier for text messaging plan details. If a listener cannot text, a listener can enter by emailing the text password to prizes@warm1069.com, or by submitting a 3″ x 5″ card with the text password to: Warm 106.9, (specify which contest or sweepstakes by name), 3650 131st Avenue S.E., Suite 550, Bellevue, Washington 98006.

Deadlines for entering will typically be stated on the station website or announced by our on-air talent and may periodically be included in on-air promotions.

Unless otherwise indicated on our website or as explained by our on-air talent or in our on-air promotions, there is a limit of one entry per contest or sweepstakes per person; any person submitting more than one entry per contest or sweepstakes may be disqualified.

Station is not responsible for problems accessing the Station website, Facebook page, or Twitter page, for problems sending a text, technical or atmospheric conditions that disrupt the completion of a website or text entry, or any other problems which may or may not result from station sweepstakes and contests.

Note that webcasts of Station’s programming are typically on a delayed basis, which may affect a webcast listener’s ability to participate in any contest or sweepstakes. Station will not accept collect calls. Station is not responsible for telephone line unavailability, busy signals on the sweepstakes or contest line, operator interference, technical or atmospheric conditions that disrupt the completion of the phone call, telephone system malfunctions, or any other telephone problems or human error which may or may not result from any sweepstakes or contest.

2. HOW WINNERS ARE CHOSEN AND NOTIFIED: The criteria and process for selecting winners will typically be stated on a website, Facebook page, Twitter page and periodically in on-air promotions. Unless otherwise stated, winners will be notified by e-mail and/or phone. Warm 106.9 is not responsible if the winner is unable to be notified via the e-mail address submitted to enter the sweepstakes or contest.

3. PRIZES: The number of winners, the specific prizes to be awarded, and the values of prizes will typically be stated on the websites and may be periodically included in on-air promotions. Odds of winning will typically be dependent upon the number of eligible entries received. The winner is responsible for all income taxes due as a result of his or her accepting a prize, and an IRS Form 1099 may be submitted to applicable taxing authorities.

4. CLAIMING A PRIZE: Unless otherwise stated on the station website, each winner must claim his/her prize in person; the prize must be claimed at the Warm 106.9 Studios, 3650 131st Avenue S.E., Suite 550, Bellevue, Washington 98006, during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) within thirty (30) days after the day he or she wins. This is to verify that the prize is being given to the qualified winner. Failure to comply with this deadline shall be deemed to be the winner’s forfeiture of his or her right to claim a prize. Each winner must prove he or she is a qualified winner by presenting identification acceptable to Warm 106.9 (e.g., state drivers license; state issued identification card; valid passport with address verification; or birth certificate with social security card and photo identification and address verification). If a winner cannot prove he or she is a qualified winner, the prize will not be awarded. Winners may also be required to sign and enter into a liability release prior to and as a condition of receiving a prize, at sponsor’s sole discretion. All unclaimed prizes remain the property of Station. If a prize is mailed out to the winner Warm 106.9 is not responsible for lost, stolen or delayed arrival of prize. Prizes will not be replaced in the event of any of the previously mentioned occurrences with mailing a prize.

5. ELIGIBILITY: Individuals must be 18 years or older(unless otherwise specified) and residents of Washington to be eligible to enter or win prizes in Warm 106.9 on-line contests and promotions unless otherwise specified by the sponsoring Station for a specific sweepstakes or contest. You are not eligible to enter our on-line contests if you or a member of your immediate family works for Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC, Hubbard Radio, LLC, any contest sponsor, any local radio or television station in the Seattle-Tacoma area, or any of these companies’ parent or related companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, or advertising agencies. PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING RESTRICTIONS: In order to be eligible to win a prize in any Station contest or sweepstakes, you and/or members of your household cannot have won any prize from WARM 106.9 of any value within thirty (30) days prior to the awarding of a prize to you, or a prize or combination of prizes with a total stated value of $500.00 or more from WARM 106.9 within 180 days prior to the awarding of a prize to you in a sweepstakes or contest. Any person or persons Sponsor has affirmatively blocked from contacting Sponsor or participating in Sponsor’s promotions for any reason in Sponsor’s sole discretion, are also not eligible to enter or win. These restrictions apply even if you reject the prize. . Movie premiere passes do not count towards this restriction. All sweepstakes and contests are void where prohibited or otherwise restricted by law.

6. CONTEST OR SWEEPSTAKES DEADLINES: Contest and sweepstakes deadlines will typically be stated on the station website and may be periodically included in on-air promotions. Warm 106.9 is not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, undeliverable, incomplete or illegible entries.

7. RELEASE; CONSENT TO USE LIKENESS, VOICE AND ADDRESS: By participating in an on-line contest, you: (a) agree to release and indemnify Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC, Hubbard Radio, LLC and any contest or sweepstakes sponsor or prize providers (including their officers, directors, employees, subsidiaries, affiliates, and parent or related companies) from and against any and all liability, claims, damages and actions arising directly or indirectly out of or sustained in connection with the conduct of the promotion or contest, and the awarding, acceptance or use of any prize(s); and (b) consent to the use by Warm 106.9, for promotional purposes only, of your on-line entry, your likeness, your voice, and/or your address (city and state) without any additional compensation.

8. WINNER LIST: Upon request, the station will provide you a list of winner(s) (name(s) only) from each of its sweepstakes or contests. In order to request such a list, please send a separate self-addressed, stamped envelope before the last day of the calendar month in which the prize is awarded to: Winners List, Warm 106.9 Studios, 3650 131st Avenue S.E., Suite 550, Bellevue, Washington 98006. Requests for different sweepstakes or contests must be submitted separately. Each request must identify the specific the sweepstakes or contest about which the inquiry relates; inquiries not containing this information will not receive a response.

9. MISCELLANEOUS: Decisions of Warm 106.9 concerning any and all matters with respect to station sweepstakes or contest shall be final.

Warm 106.9 reserves the right to change its contest and sweepstakes rules, including these standard terms and conditions, without notice. These standard terms and conditions may be changed or supplemented by contest-specific rules. If there’s a discrepancy between these standard terms and conditions and any contest-specific or sweepstakes-specific rules that we may develop, the contest-specific and sweepstakes-specific rules shall control.

Warm 106.9 reserves the right to change the prize values at any time, or to substitute prizes of comparable value.

Prizes are not transferable or exchangeable, and must be taken in their entirety. Warm 106.9 is not responsible for printing errors in the sweepstakes or contest materials, these rules, or any contest-specific rules that we may implement. By entering our sweepstakes or contests, each contestant agrees to be bound by, and comply with, all official rules governing the sweepstakes or contest, including these standards terms and conditions or any contest-specific and sweepstakes-specific rules we may implement. Some sweepstakes or contest prizes may be shared by the winner, or allow someone to accompany or share in the prize with the winner. A pair of concert tickets would be an example of this. For such prizes, by accompanying a winner or sharing in the prize with a winner, any winner’s guest(s) or accompanying party(ies) agree(s) to be bound by all official rules governing the sweepstakes or contest, including these standards terms and conditions or any sweepstakes-specific or contest-specific rules we may implement.

Warm 106.9 is not responsible for prize event, performance or concert cancellations or re-scheduling. Winner will look solely to the promoter, sponsor or client for prize fulfillment.

In the event a promoter cancels a show, Warm 106.9 will not be held responsible to deliver this part of the prize package nor will there be a substitution of prize.