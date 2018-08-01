What To Do With That Tub Of Old Markers

Did you know Crayola recycles markers?

Crayola and schools across North America are banding together to help kids understand the importance of their role in protecting the environment. That’s why we launched Crayola ColorCycle. Through this initiative, students in K-12 schools across the continental United States and parts of Canada can collect and repurpose used Crayola markers.

ColorCycle is also a great opportunity for teachers and their students to explore eco-friendly practices. Specially developed standards-based lesson plans are available to enrich instruction and promote lively class discussions.

Website: HERE

And…a cute video: HERE

Crayola “Take the Next Step”: Video HERE