Reese Witherspoon announced on Twitter this morning that Legally Blonde 3 is coming!

The same day that it’s official, perms are making a comeback…..

Perms Are Coming Back

Coincidence? Probably, but…. don’t forget “the first cardinal rule of perm maintenance that you’re forbidden to wet your hair for at least 24 hours after getting a perm at the risk of deactivating the immonium thygocolate?”

Allan & Ashley talk to listeners to get their take on perms…

