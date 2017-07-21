Up Close and Personal with the Woodland Park Zoo Grizzlies!

Happy Friday! And as your family looks for things to do this weekend, why not put the Woodland Park Zoo on your list! There’s lots to see and do. Whether you stop and say hi to Yolo, the baby gorilla, or one of the other amazing animals, a day at the zoo will not disappoint. Recently, our very own Allan and Ashley went to zoo and spent some time with some new friends. This video you’ll get to learn more about the Grizzly Bears and you’ll never guess how much they can eat in day. Watch and find out!