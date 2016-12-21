Christmas Morning Breakfast/Brunch Ideas [recipes]

My favorite, and has become tradition are the Lil’Smokies Wraps (or Pigs In A Blanket) with sweet/hot mustard on Christmas morning. They go perfect with coffee and stocking stuffers:) But I thought I would add to the fun, and in my search I found some really fun, creative and EASY (like a slow-cooker breakfast casserole) to share with you (HERE).
AboutShellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
