Chili for Dinner Tonight? Try Out Some of These Recipes [slide show & video]

I love to make Chili, and with these cooler nights it’s always a good feeling to not only warm the soul, but perhaps a fun twist on a traditional favorite. Like the ‘Cherry Chipotle’ recipe that includes 2 cups of black cherries! Or maybe your in a steak mood, add some squash. Or maybe it’s the ‘Beef and Dark Beer’ Chili. All of these look good. Check out the slide show with recipes (HERE).

And just the good old fashioned ground beef chili (HERE)

