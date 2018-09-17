Credit: zoeytoja | BigStockPhoto.com

Chicken Satay: Feeding A.J.

So healthy, start with broccoli-slaw then add…

Trim Healthy Mama (my favorite recipes)  I halved this recipe, it makes a lot

Chicken Satay in a Bowl

1 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup Pressed Peanut Flour

1/4 cup sugar-free natural style peanut butter

1/4 cup soy sauce

Black pepper3/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (AJ loves spicy so I used 1/2 tsp)

1 tsp 1 1/2 teaspoons super sweet or stevia baking sweetener (only if you like it a little sweet)

2 1/2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs

Thawed if frozen cut into small pieces, I use kitchen scissors to make it easier.

Mineral salt for sprinkling

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 (12 oz.) bags broccoli slaw

1/2 cu dry -roasted peanuts

Whisk chicken broth, peanut flour, peanut butter, soy sauce 12 tsp black pepper, onion powder and cayenne pepper and sweetener if using sweetener.

Set aside.

Sprinkle chicken with a light dusting of salt and pepper.  Melt 1 tbls coconut oil in large skillet over high heat, then add chicken and garlic and cook 4-5 minutes, toss occasionally.

Remove chicken. Add remaining 1 tbls coconut oil and the broccoli-slaw.  Toss for 3-5 minutes, then add satay mixture.  Return chicken to skillet, toss and simmer until chicken is fully cooked, but veggies are still crisp

Top each bowl with a sprinkling of peanuts

Thanks to my daughter Jenna Berry for showing me these recipes!!

 

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.