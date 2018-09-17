Chicken Satay: Feeding A.J.

So healthy, start with broccoli-slaw then add…

Trim Healthy Mama (my favorite recipes) I halved this recipe, it makes a lot

Chicken Satay in a Bowl

1 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup Pressed Peanut Flour

1/4 cup sugar-free natural style peanut butter

1/4 cup soy sauce

Black pepper3/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (AJ loves spicy so I used 1/2 tsp)

1 tsp 1 1/2 teaspoons super sweet or stevia baking sweetener (only if you like it a little sweet)

2 1/2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs

Thawed if frozen cut into small pieces, I use kitchen scissors to make it easier.

Mineral salt for sprinkling

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 (12 oz.) bags broccoli slaw

1/2 cu dry -roasted peanuts

Whisk chicken broth, peanut flour, peanut butter, soy sauce 12 tsp black pepper, onion powder and cayenne pepper and sweetener if using sweetener.

Set aside.

Sprinkle chicken with a light dusting of salt and pepper. Melt 1 tbls coconut oil in large skillet over high heat, then add chicken and garlic and cook 4-5 minutes, toss occasionally.

Remove chicken. Add remaining 1 tbls coconut oil and the broccoli-slaw. Toss for 3-5 minutes, then add satay mixture. Return chicken to skillet, toss and simmer until chicken is fully cooked, but veggies are still crisp

Top each bowl with a sprinkling of peanuts

Thanks to my daughter Jenna Berry for showing me these recipes!!