April 21st (Saturday) is a FEE FREE Day and a perfect time to stretch those winter weary legs and get some incredible scenery!

If you’re like me and you got the itch to get outside and do some hiking and enjoy some of that PNW beauty…don’t worry about the huge snowpack in the higher elevations, you can still get some great views and fresh air with these beautiful lowland hikes at Mt Rainier!

Check out these 10 hikes HERE.