Chateau Ste Michelle 2018 Concert Series

June

  • 6/10/18 – Ian Anderson Presents: Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour
  • 6/14/18 – Yes: Celebrating 50 years of YES
  • 6/16/18 – Live From Here with Chris Thile
  • 6/17/18 – Chris Isaak
  • 6/23-24/18 – Michael Franti & Spearhead with very special guest John Butler Trio – STAY HUMAN TOUR (2 shows)

July

  • 7/13/18 – Woodinville Bluegrass Classic – Lineup (In this order for spots) – Béla Fleck & The Flecktones Del McCoury Band The Jerry Douglas Band
  • 7/20/18 – John Fogerty
  • 7/21-22/18 – Sheryl Crow (2 shows)
  • 7/27-28/18 – Jackson Browne (2 shows)
  • 7/29/18 – Wine Country Blues Festival – Line-up (in this order for spots) – TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band – Dirty Dozen Brass Band – John “Greyhound” Maxwell
  • 7/30/18 – ZZ Top – Tonnage Tour

August

  • 8/4/18 – Chateau Ste Michelle Festival of Jazz – Line-up (in this order for spots) – Chris Bocci Morgan James Sara Niemietz and Snuffy Walden Tuck and Patti
  • 8/10/18 – The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo
  • 8/24/18 – Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite
  • 8/25-26/18 – Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton (2 shows)

September

  • 9/8/18 – The Mavericks & Los Lobos
  • 9/7  – Rodrigo Y Gabriela
  • 9/13/18 – Lake Street Dive
  • 9/14/18 – The Australian Pink Floyd Show – Time 2018 Tour
  • 9/15/18 – Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

