Chateau Ste Michelle 2018 Concert Series

June
- 6/10/18 – Ian Anderson Presents: Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour
- 6/14/18 – Yes: Celebrating 50 years of YES
- 6/16/18 – Live From Here with Chris Thile
- 6/17/18 – Chris Isaak
- 6/23-24/18 – Michael Franti & Spearhead with very special guest John Butler Trio – STAY HUMAN TOUR (2 shows)
July
- 7/13/18 – Woodinville Bluegrass Classic – Lineup (In this order for spots) – Béla Fleck & The Flecktones Del McCoury Band The Jerry Douglas Band
- 7/20/18 – John Fogerty
- 7/21-22/18 – Sheryl Crow (2 shows)
- 7/27-28/18 – Jackson Browne (2 shows)
- 7/29/18 – Wine Country Blues Festival – Line-up (in this order for spots) – TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band – Dirty Dozen Brass Band – John “Greyhound” Maxwell
- 7/30/18 – ZZ Top – Tonnage Tour
August
- 8/4/18 – Chateau Ste Michelle Festival of Jazz – Line-up (in this order for spots) – Chris Bocci Morgan James Sara Niemietz and Snuffy Walden Tuck and Patti
- 8/10/18 – The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo
- 8/24/18 – Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite
- 8/25-26/18 – Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton (2 shows)
September
- 9/8/18 – The Mavericks & Los Lobos
- 9/7 – Rodrigo Y Gabriela
- 9/13/18 – Lake Street Dive
- 9/14/18 – The Australian Pink Floyd Show – Time 2018 Tour
- 9/15/18 – Lyle Lovett & His Large Band