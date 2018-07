Will Smith is taking the milestone of his 50th birthday very seriously! The mega-star will bungee jump from a helicopter (Heli-jumping) over the Grand Canyon live on September 25th (his actual birthday) as a part of a new YouTube series. Apparently Will was challenged by the Yes Theory to take the plunge and boy, has he accepted! Talk about an extreme way to enter the second half of the century! (Page Six had the full scoop)

What crazy thing would YOU do do commemorate a monumental life moment?