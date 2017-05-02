We’re Celebrating National Concert Day All Week Long!

As avid music lovers here at Warm 106.9, we are SO EXCITED about National Concert Day… and we’ve partnered with Live Nation to celebrate it all week long! This week, Live Nation is launching their “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion” by giving you the chance to purchase tickets for tours and concerts for a flat-rate of only $20.

As the weather gets nicer, this is a great time to begin planning some fun adventures for summer. Tickets for local concerts like Train, John Mayer, Kidz18 Bop Live & more are available all week for $20 — making it affordable for everyone to be included in this summer’s festivities. Click here for more information!

AND if that’s not cool enough, starting today through May 9, your afternoon and evening hosts AJ and Heather will be giving out tickets to see some of these exciting acts.

Check out AJ’s show (all week 2pm-7pm) for your shot at tickets to see Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey & Matchbox Twenty and Heather’s show (all week from 7pm-midnight)

for your chance to get in and win tickets to see One Republic, Queen and Adam Lambert. Just listen all week for the keywords to text in and win!