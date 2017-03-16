Credit: bhofack22 | BigStockPhoto.com

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Dish with Irish Lamb Stew! [Recipe]

According to Wikipedia: ‘Irish stew is a celebrated Irish dish, yet its composition is a matter of dispute. Purists maintain that the only acceptable and traditional ingredients are neck mutton chops or kid, potatoes, onions, and water.’  That said, most of the recipes I found (have yet to make myself) include Lamb meat.  The one that looked the easiest and most delish I the recipe below that I can’t wait to make!

  • Irish Lamb Stew (Recipe)
  • More recipes from tradional to new variations (HERE).

AboutShellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
