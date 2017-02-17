Being a Celeb doesn’t suck…..

Adele is SUPER rich! Adele raked in over $625,000 every night on her mammoth world tour last year — making her one of the highest-paid performers ever. Adele performed 107 dates across Europe and America between February and December last year. $14.38 million between October 2015 and April 2016.

Happy Birthday to Ed Sheeran! As a present to US, he released his latest single!

Have a listen to “How Would You Feel”

Blake Shelton refuses to go on rollercoasters- Gwen joined Jimmy Fallon and talked about the almost dealbreaker; “He won’t do the roller coasters. That was almost a deal breaker for me,” Stefani said when Jimmy Fallon questioned it. “He doesn’t fit in anything. We did go on Matterhorn…he did that one, but he barely fit inside the little thing.” Thank goodness Gwen was able to get past that!

Justin Bieber allegedly headbutted a guy at a pre-Grammy party last weekend, and cops are now investigating the incident as a possible crime. TMZ says Law enforcement sources the alleged incident went down at 2 AM Saturday at L.A.’s Italian eatery, Serafina. Several eyewitnesses said Bieber was “play fighting” with a friend when he realized someone from the restaurant staff was recording the action. Justin asked the guy to stop recording and delete the video. The staffer apparently resisted and some partygoers started recording as well … that’s when the eyewitnesses say Justin lunged at the guy. Apparently a restaurant employee — not the alleged victim — called the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept and reported the alleged headbutt. When deputies arrived … Justin had already left.

Check out the Oscar Swag Bags this year’s nominees will receive!