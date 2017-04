PERFECT for any occasion or holiday (perhaps for Easter even). You can go for the traditional or get creative with chocolate, peanuts, food color, cinnamon, marshmallow, brownies, salt, even kick it up a notch with spices!

Best part, easy and fun for the kids to make with you. Nothing like a good popcorn ball:)

So, to get you started with recipes go (HERE).

Oh and, feel free to share!