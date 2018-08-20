Mexican food - delicious tacos with ground beef

Can I Get More Tarantulas For My Tacos?

You Can’t Make This Stuff Up…

Not so fast, Mexican authorities say.
A Mexico City market restaurant recently put the arachnids on its menu and posted a video on Facebook showing a chef torching one until blackened.
The only problem: The Mexican red rump tarantula is a protected species.
The federal environmental protection agency said it was alerted to the situation via social media and seized four tarantula corpses that were ready to be served up on tortillas.
The restaurant’s menu also features other creepy-crawlies such as grasshoppers, worms and ant eggs, which have a long tradition in Mexican cuisine, and scorpions, which are less common.

