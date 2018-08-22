Jon Stewart: The Goat Savior??

You Can’t Make This Stuff Up…date

UPDATE: NYC SUBWAY GOATS WILL NOW LIVE AT JON STEWART’S ANIMAL SANCTUARY

Jon Stewart came to the rescue of two stray goats found roaming the subway tracks of New York City this week by giving them a home at his animal rescue operation … no joke!

No word on where exactly these two billy goats gruff came from — or where the third one might be — but Stewart stepped in to offer them a place to stay — his Farm Sanctuary in Watkins Glen, NY, which he owns with his wife. He also saved a runaway cow a couple years back.

Jon’s sanctuary says the two goats are both boys … and they’ve named them Billy and Willy.

