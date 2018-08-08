An alligator is a crocodilian in the genus Alligator of the family Alligatoridae. The two living species are the American alligato and the Chinese alligator.

That’s How You Make A Memory…

You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

Student Takes Grad Photos With Gator

Mackenzie Noland recently took her college graduation photos with a 13-foot, 1,000-pound alligator named Big Tex. The 21 year-old Texas A&M college student is graduating with a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences.

She and Big Tex bonded at a gator rescue center in Beaumont, Texas.

Noland says

 “I call him over, talk all sweet to him, tickle his nose, and reassure him that I’m not going to hurt him. I’ve been bitten by 8-inch hatchlings, which hurt, but never by Tex.”

