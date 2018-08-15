Credit: AZALIA | BigStockPhoto.com

I Can Get Paid to Take Care of Cats?

You Can’t Make This Stuff Up…

Looking for a dream job? Get in (Fe)Line!
You’ll be able to live in Greece in a semi-detached modern tiny house with a view of the Aegean Sea. You’ll be paid a full salary. Electricity and water will be covered as well. All you have to do is live on the little Greek island of Syros and take care of 55 cats. You’ll have to take care of all the cats, take them to the vet if necessary. Their medical costs are also covered.

Listen here!

…and then one of our listeners, Bailey in Spanaway, called in with HER crazy cat owner story!

