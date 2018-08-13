Talk About Family Drama…

You Can’t Make This Stuff Up…

NEW MEXICO MAN CALLS IN BOMB THREAT… AFTER RELATIVE REFUSES TO TAKE HIS PHONE CALLS

Emmanuel Soriano, 35, has been charged with one count of unlawful bomb scare.

About noon last Wednesday, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the report of a bomb threat at the Corner Bakery.

The business was cleared and nothing suspicious was located.

Police learned that Soriano is related to one of the store’s employees and had made multiple telephone calls to the business during the morning. The relative refused to take any of his phone calls.

Soriano indicated to investigators that he made the bomb threat because the store was no longer taking his calls, according to a police press release.

Listen here!

Later, Julie in Ballard called in with a crazy story of someone who had to call the police on their on family too!

