Oreo State Fair Cookie New Oreo Flavor
Oreo State Fair Cookies

Can you handle this Oreo goodness??

Oreo has launched two new State Fair Oreo flavors and they’re destined to be spectacular!

They’re basically take home deep-fried Oreos….our mouths are already watering!

Pick them up in the freezer section and try not to eat the whole box in one sitting!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
