Can you handle this Oreo goodness??

Oreo has launched two new State Fair Oreo flavors and they’re destined to be spectacular!
They’re basically take home deep-fried Oreos….our mouths are already watering!
Pick them up in the freezer section and try not to eat the whole box in one sitting!
They are coming!! Found on Walmart website- Oreo State Fair Vanilla Crunch Cookie. Crunchy vanilla coating on a chocolate flavored sandwich cookie. It’s supposed to taste like a deep fried Oreo. 😱 If you haven’t had the pleasure of having one yet.. you can forget all about that Summer bod. Thank you @markie_devo for alerting us that this was going to be a reality….right on the money as usual. 🙌🏻 OreoKing 🤴. #oreo #oreostatefair #walmart #oreostatefaircookie #deepfriedoreo #deepfriedoreos #statefair #fairfood #ohyea #iminshaperoundisashape #markiedevo #devotooreo #oreos
Whooooa… my bad…posted the Oreo State Fair Vanilla and didn’t realize there’s a chocolate one too! One has Vanilla Crunch on the outside – this one has Chocolate Crunch. Are you going to pick one or try both? I’m making room in my freezer as we speak. Found on Walmarts website- release should be very soon. 🙏🏻. @markie_devo Happy Deep Fried Oreo hunting! 👀. #oreo #oreostatefair #oreostatefairchocolatecrunch #ididntknowthereweretwoflavors #deepfriedoreos #fairfood #walmart #fairfoodinyourfreezer #markiedevo #oreoking #brooklynoreo #nosummerbodyforme #deepfriedeverything