One listener texted in and made the statement that women are only sports fans because they only want to wear the jerseys, and look cute… so of course that started a major debate… Can women be sports fans?
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
You Can’t Make This Stuff Up!
September 14, 2018
Is it worth it? Let me work it!
September 14, 2018
Back off you hosers!
September 14, 2018