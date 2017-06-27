Where CAN You Set Off Fireworks? [list]

You can count out all the major cities for sure, but there are areas and of course rules and times. See list below starting with KING County, with all other counties (HERE). Also check out the list of best displays (HERE).

King

County – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Auburn – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Black Diamond – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Bothell – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Covington – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Duvall – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Enumclaw – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hunts Point

Mercer Island – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Normandy Park – July 3, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

North Bend – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Pacific – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Skykomish

Snoqualmie – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight aerial fireworks banned)