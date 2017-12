Maybe if you are a 5 year old boy and you are hearing strange noises.An officer went to TyLon Pittman’s home to assure him that the green creature wouldn’t take anyone’s gifts.

Full Story: HERE

TyLon says has a plan in case the Grinch does appear: he says he will wrestle him and hold him until the police show up.

The Grinch trailer: HERE

The 911 call: HERE