Buy One Get One FREE Gift Cards At These Restaurants And Stores!

If you’re grabbing some gift cards for some people on your list, why not get a little something for yourself too?! 🙂

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, gift cards are the most popular item on wish lists for the 11th year in a row and were requested by 61% of those surveyed.

Just remember, the bonus cards and certificates usually can’t be used until January, and they have various expiration dates and exclusions.

Unless otherwise noted, these offers are available through Dec. 31 and while supplies last:

Abuelo’s: For every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-March 31.

America’s Taco Shop: Get a $5 bonus for every $30 gift card purchase made online.

Applebee’s: Through Jan. 7, buy $50 in gift cards online or at participating restaurants and get a $10 bonus card, which expires March 4. The bonus card cannot be redeemed on the day gift cards were purchased.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 13.

Bahama Breeze: Through Jan. 1, buy $50 in gift cards and get two $10 bonus cards to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 28. One bonus card is for dine-in and the other is for online To Go orders.

Baker’s Square: Buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 9.

BD’s Mongolian Grill: For every $25 in gift cards purchased, get a coupon book and $5 in Mongo Money to redeem Jan. 1-March 31. Also if you buy $75 or more in gift cards, get a coupon for a free Stir-Fry to use on your next visit.

Benihana: For every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 promotional card to redeem Jan. 2-March 31.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Get a $10 bonus card and 20% off VIP card when you buy a $50 gift card or a $25 bonus card and VIP card with a $100 gift card purchase. Redeem the bonus and VIP cards Jan. 1-Feb. 13.

Black Angus Steakhouse: Buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card.

Black Bear Diner: Get $5 in Bear Bucks for every $25 in gift card purchases. The bucks expire Dec. 31.

Blaze Pizza: Buy $25 in gift cards and get a free pizza card to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

Blimpie: Get a $10 bonus card with every $40 gift card purchase made online.

Bob Evans: For every $25 gift card purchased, get $30 worth of coupons redeemable Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

Bonefish Grill: For every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 11.

Boston Market: For every $25 in gift cards purchased, receive a $5 bonus card to redeem through Jan. 31.

Bravo Cucina Italiana: Through Dec. 30, with a $50 gift card purchase, get a $10 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-March 15.

Brio Tuscan Grille: Through Dec. 30, purchase $100 of gift cards and receive a $25 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-March 15.

Bristol Seafood Grill: For every $100 gift card purchased, get a $20 certificate to be used Jan. 1-Feb. 28 except for Valentine’s Day.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Through Dec. 24, buy $25 in gift cards and get $5 worth of Bakery Bucks to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

Buca di Beppo: Buy $50 or more in gift cards and get two $10 bonus cards. One bonus card can be used Jan. 1-31 and the second from Feb. 1-28.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

Burger Fi: Get a $5 bonus card with a $25 gift card purchase. The bonus card doesn’t expire.

California Pizza Kitchen: Through Jan. 1, get a $20 promotional card when you purchase $100 in gift cards to redeem Jan. 8-Feb. 25.

California Tortilla: For every $25 in gift cards purchased, get a coupon for a free entrée coupon valid in January. A purchase is required to redeem the coupon.

Capriotti’s: With every $25 gift card purchase, get $5 in free CAPS Cash, which expires Jan. 31.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Buy $50 in gift cards and receive a $10 bonus card, to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 11.

Cheesecake Factory: For every $25 in gift cards you buy, get a “Slice of Joy” card for a free slice of cheesecake or layer cake to redeem Jan. 1-March 31.

Chick-fil-A: While not a gift card, Chick-fil-A’s 2018 Cow Calendar includes a card with a free food offer each month. The calendars are available at participating locations for $8 each while supplies last.

Chili’s: Get a $10 bonus card with a $50 gift card purchase to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 7.

Chipotle: Buy $30 in gift cards through Dec. 24 and bring your receipt by Dec. 31 to get a buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos on your next visit.

Chompie’s: Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus to use after Jan. 1.

Chuy’s: For a limited time, get 10% off gift card purchases of $100 or more.

Cicis Pizza: Through Dec. 24, buy $25 or more in gift cards and get $5 bonus card to redeem in January.

Cold Stone Creamery: Get a $5 bonus with every $30 gift card purchase.

Cotton Patch Café: Buy a $25 gift card and receive $5 in Café Cash to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

County Pride: For a limited time, buy $25 or more in gift cards and get a coupon book with more than $50 in savings to use in 2018.

Culver’s: Buy $25 or more in gift cards and receive a certificate for a free Value Basket to redeem by Feb. 28.

Daphne’s California Greek: Buy $30 in gift cards in-store and get three $5 off bonus coupons and three free food offers. Redeem one coupon and free food offer in January, one in February and one in March.

Denny’s: Through Dec. 25, buy a $25 gift card and get $50 in Denny’s coupons.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House: Through Jan. 1, receive $75 in bonus cards with every $500 gift card purchase or $20 for every $100. Bonus cards can be used Dec. 26-March 31 except for New Year’s Eve. Offer also valid at Del Frisco’s Grille and Sullivan’s Steakhouse.

Del Taco: Through Jan. 1, get an offer on in-store or online gift card purchases. In-store, purchase $15 worth of gift cards and get a coupon for two free Grilled Chicken Tacos or purchase $25 in gift cards and get two coupons for grilled chicken tacos. Online, purchase $30 in gift cards online and get one free small combo meal or purchase $100 in gift cards and get four coupons for a small combo meal.

Devon Seafood Grill: For every $100 gift card purchased, get a $20 certificate to be used Jan. 1-Feb. 28 except for Valentine’s Day.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Through Dec. 18, buy a minimum $20 gift card at DunkinDonuts.com and get a $5 promotional eGift card, which has to be enrolled online or redeemed by Jan. 31. Limit one promotional card per customer while supplies last. Also Dec. 11-30, customers who reload $10 on their DD Card on the Dunkin’ Donuts App or Dunkin’ website using Masterpass will receive an additional $10.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: Buy $100 worth of gift cards and get a $20 bonus, which will be added to your Duffy’s MVP loyalty account. You have 90 days after gift card purchase to redeem the bonus.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

El Fenix: Through Jan. 2, for every $25 in gift cards purchased, get a $5 bonus certificate that expires Feb. 28.

Firehouse Subs: With every $25 gift card purchased, get a free medium sub.

First Watch: Buy $100 in gift cards and get a $20 bonus card to use Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

Flanigan’s: Get a $20 bonus gift card with the purchase of $100 in gift cards or with any $100 or more check, while supplies last. The $20 bonus can be used January through end of March and both deals cannot be combined.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: For every $100 gift card purchase, get a $20 bonus card.

Fogo de Chão: For every $150 in gift cards purchased, get a $25 holiday bonus card to redeem Jan. 2-March 30.

Golden Corral: For every $25 in gift cards purchased, get $5 bonus bucks to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 8.

Grimaldi’s: Through Dec. 28, buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card or buy a $100 card and get a $20 card. Gift cards not accepted in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

Hansel ‘n Griddle: Buy a $25 gift card, get a $5 gift card free.

Hickory Tavern: For every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 bonus card to redeem Jan. 2-Feb. 28.

Hooters: For a limited time, buy a $25 gift card and get $5 in bonus bucks off a future purchase of $25 or more. The bonus bucks can be redeemed Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

Huddle House: Through Jan. 1, for every $20 in gift cards purchased, get a coupon book with more than $60 in savings.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: For every $25 in gift cards purchased, get a $5 bonus.

IHOP: For every $25 gift card you purchase at the restaurant, you’ll get a $5 coupon to use through Jan. 31.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant: Buy $75 in gift cards and get a $20 Snowflake Card to redeem Jan. 1-March 31.

Iron Skillet: For a limited time, buy $25 or more in gift cards and get a coupon book with more than $50 in savings to use in 2018.

Jamba Juice: Buy $25 in eGift cards and get a $5 voucher off a purchase to redeem Jan. 1-31.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: Purchase a $50 gift card at participating locations and get a coupon for a free sub to redeem on your next visit.

Kona Grill: For every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 promotional gift card.

la Madeleine French Bakery & Café: Buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 treat card to redeem Jan. 1-31.

Landry’s restaurants: Through Dec. 24, with gift card purchases at select Landry’s restaurants and properties, get free rewards cards to redeem Jan. 1-May 31, except for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day. Offers vary and include: At Morton’s The Steakhouse and Strip House, get a $50 reward card with $250 gift card purchase. Get a $20 reward card with $100 gift card purchase at The Boathouse, Brenner’s, Bill’s Bar and Burger, Dos Caminos, Atlantic Grill, Blue Water Grill, Blue Fin, Chart House, Grotto, La Griglia, McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks, Mitchell’s Fish Market, Muer, The Oceanaire, Peohe’s, Rusty Pelican, San Luis Steakhouse, Simms, Trevi, Vic & Anthony’s and Willie G’s. With $50 gift card purchase, get a $10 reward at Aquariums, Babin’s, Brickhouse Tavern + Tap, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Cadillac Bar, Claim Jumper, Fish Tales, Fisherman’s Wharf, Flying Dutchman, participating Joe’s Crab Shack locations, Landry’s Seafood House, Lighthouse Buffet, Mai Tai Bar, Rainforest Cafe, Red Sushi, Saltgrass Steakhouse, T-Rex Cafe and Yak & Yeti. Learn more at www.landrysinc.com/giftcards.

Logan’s Roadhouse: For every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 bonus card that expires Feb. 9. Bonus cards, which are not valid in North Carolina, South Carolina and Augusta, Ga., cannot be used on day purchased.

Lombardi Family Concepts: Through Jan. 3, spend $100 on gift cards and get a $20 complimentary gift card.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Buy $25 in gift cards and get a $5 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 4 on purchase of two adult dinner entrees.

Maggiano’s: For every $100 gift card purchased, get a $20 dine-in bonus card.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: Buy $100 in gift cards and get a $25 bonus card, or get a $10 bonus card with a $50 gift card purchase. Redeem bonus cards Jan. 1-Feb. 28 on food and non-alcoholic beverages.

McAlister’s Deli: Buy a $25 gift card at participating restaurants and get $5 voucher to redeem Jan. 1-March 31.

Miller’s Ale House: For every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

Mimi’s Cafe: For every $25 gift card purchase, get a $5 bonus to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

Morton’s The Steakhouse: Through Dec. 24, buy a $250 gift card and get a $50 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-May 31, except for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.

Muscle Maker Grill: Through Dec. 30, buy a $25 gift card and get a voucher for a free wrap, salad or entrée, which expires March 31.

Newk’s: Buy a $25 gift card and get $5 bonus or get a $10 bonus with purchase of a $50 gift card.

Noodles & Company: For every $25 in gift cards purchased, receive a $5 bonus card that’s valid through Jan. 16.

O’Charley’s: Through Dec. 17, buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus card. The bonus card can be redeemed Jan. 1-Feb. 13 for $5 off a $10 or more food purchase.

Olga’s Kitchen: For a limited time, for every $100 in gift cards purchased, get $30 bonus bucks, or get $5 in bonus bucks for every $25 in gift cards purchased. The bonus bucks can be redeemed Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

Olive Garden: Through Jan. 1, buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card to redeem Jan. 2-March 31.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ: With a $30 gift card purchase, get a $10 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-March 11.

On The Border: For every $25 gift card purchased, get a $5 bonus card to redeem by Jan. 31.

Outback Steakhouse: Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 11.

Panda Express: For a limited time, buy a $25 gift card in-store and get a free bag of fortune cookies.

Panera Bread: For every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-22.

PDQ: Through Dec. 24, purchase $50 in gift cards and get a $10 card to use through Jan. 31.

P.F. Chang’s: Buy $100 in gift cards and get a $20 bonus reward to redeem Jan. 1-March 31.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille: Buy $125 in gift cards and get a $25 reward card to redeem Jan. 2-June 30. Card cannot be used on Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

Pie Five Pizza Co.: Through Dec. 17, buy a $25 gift card and get $5 off your next order between Jan. 1-31.

Pieology: For every $25 spent on gift cards, get a $5 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

Pollo Tropical: Through Dec. 24, for every $25 in gift cards purchase in-store, get a $5 bonus.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: For every $25 gift card purchase, get a coupon for a free Originals, Skinnys or FLATS sandwich. Coupons expire Jan. 31.

Quaker Steak & Lube: Buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card to use in January or February. The bonus card also includes a scratch off code for a chance to win a prize.

Raising Cane’s: Buy $25 in gift cards and receive a $5 bonus card to redeem through Feb. 28.

Red Lobster: For every $50 you spend on gift cards, get a bonus card for either $10 off or a free appetizer coupon to use Jan. 1-28.

Red Robin: Buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus card or get a $10 bonus card with purchase of a $50 gift card. Bonus cards are valid Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

Rock & Brews: For every $25 gift card purchase, get a $5 Rock & Brews Bucks to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

Roy’s: For every $100 gift card purchase, get a $20 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 9.

Ruby Tuesday: For every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $15 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-March 6.

Rusty Bucket: Through Dec. 30, for every $50 in gift cards purchased get a $10 bonus card to redeem Jan. 2-Feb. 28 on food only.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Purchase $250 or more in gift cards and get a bonus card for 10% of the total value you spent. The bonus card can be redeemed Jan. 1-March 31.

Schlotzsky’s: Through Jan. 6, buy a $25 gift card at participating restaurants and get $5 reward to redeem Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

Seasons 52: Buy $100 in gift cards and get a $20 bonus card to use Jan. 2-March 31.

Shoney’s: For every $25 gift card purchased, get a $5 bonus card to use through Feb. 28.

Sizzler: Buy a $50 gift card online and get a $10 bonus or buy a $100 gift card and get a $25 bonus. Bonus cards can be redeemed Jan. 1-31. Limit three bonus cards per order.

Smith & Wollensky: Buy $200 in gift cards and get a $40 bonus to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 26.

Smokey Bones: Through Dec. 27, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, get $10 in bonus bucks.

Sonny’s BBQ: Buy $25 worth of gift cards and get $5 in bonus bucks to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

Snuffer’s: Through Jan. 2, buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus certificate and a free burger. The bonus offer expires Feb. 28.

Spaghetti Warehouse: Buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus card or get a $15 bonus card with a $50 gift card purchase. The bonus cards can be redeemed Jan. 2-March 1.

Steak ‘n Shake: Through Jan. 2, buy $20 in gift cards and get a free $5 gift certificate, valid Jan. 3-Feb. 28.

Sweet Tomatoes/Souplantation: For every $50 spent on gift cards, get one free meal pass to use on a future visit. Meal pass valid through Dec. 31, 2018.

Taco Bell: Get a free combo with a $25 gift card purchase at participating locations.

Taco Cabana: For every $25 in gift cards purchased in a single transaction, get a free $5 Guest Appreciation Card to redeem Jan. 1-March 31.

Taco John’s: Buy a $25 gift card and get a free $5 bonus card to redeem in January and February.

TacoTime: Get a $5 bonus for every $30 gift card purchase made online.

Texas Roadhouse: For every $30 in gift cards purchased, get a $5 bonus gift card.

T.G.I. Fridays: For every $25 in gift cards purchased, get a Fridays Bonus Bites card worth $5 to $25 and a free one-night movie or game rental from Redbox. Coupons expire Feb. 28. You also can get a free Bonus Bites card without gift card purchase. Learn more at www.tgifridays.com/promotions.

The Melting Pot: This isn’t a traditional gift card promotion but The Melting Pot is having a fundraiser to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Through Dec. 24, for every donation of $10, get a $20 Donate and Dine card to be used on a future purchase of $50 or more Jan. 2-Aug. 31.

Tijuana Flats: For every $25 in gift cards purchases, get $5 bonus bucks to redeem Jan. 2-Feb. 28.

Tony Roma’s: Purchase $50 in gift cards and get $15 in Roma Bucks to redeem Jan. 1-March 22.

TooJay’s: Through Dec. 24, for every $25 in gift cards purchased, receive a $5 bonus card to redeem Dec. 26-Feb. 28.

Tropical Smoothie Café: Buy a $25 gift card and get a free 24-ounce smoothie at participating restaurants.

Twin Peaks: The chain is offering bounce back cards on gift card purchases including $5 back on a $25 gift card, $10 back with purchase of a $50 gift card, $20 back with $100 card purchase and $20 back and a calendar with a $150 gift card purchase. Bounce back cards will be valid Jan. 1-31.

Village Inn: Buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 promo card to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 9.

Vitality Bowls: Buy $25 or more in gift cards and get a free $5 gift card.

Wendy’s: While not a gift card, the $2 Frosty Key Tag Frosty is a great stocking stuffer and also supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. With the key tag, get a free junior Frosty with every purchase in 2018.

White Castle: Buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

World of Beer: Through Dec. 24, buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 11.

Yard House: For every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 bonus card to redeem Jan. 31-March 31.

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar: Buy a $50 card and get a $10 bonus card good through Feb. 28.

Zoës Kitchen: Buy $25 in gift cards and get a $5 bonus card to redeem Jan. 1-Feb. 15. For every $25 gift card sold, the company will donate $2.50 to No Kid Hungry up to a maximum of $100,000.

Retail gift card deals

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema: For every $50 in gift cards purchased, get a $10 Snack Pass, which can be used to purchase food and non-alcoholic beverages at any Alamo.

Atom: Through Dec. 25, buy a $25 gift card, get a free $5 reward code or buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 reward code. The codes are valid through Jan. 31.

Barnes & Noble: For a limited time, get a $30 gift card multi-pack for $25 in-store, which includes three $10 gift cards. Also shoppers who spend $100 Dec. 21-24 in-store, get a $10 reward card.

Cherry Blow Dry Bar: Through Dec. 24, purchase a $100 gift card and receive a free $20 gift card to redeem at issuing location. Promotional cards expire one year from date issued.

Dave & Buster’s: For a limited time, buy a $75 gift card and get a free $10 game play coupon to redeem Jan. 1-March 31.

DSW: Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $5 bonus card or get a $20 bonus card when you buy $100 in gift cards. Bonus cards are valid Jan. 5-27. Each $50 spent over the $100 threshold will earn an additional $5 bonus.

eBay: The e-commerce giant has several gift card deals.

Fandango: Through Dec. 26, spend $75 on gift cards and get a free movie ticket or spend $100 and get a free movie ticket and chance to win a year of movies. Use promo code HOLIDAY4U to get the $15 Fandango promotional code, which expires March 31.

Groupon: The mobile and online marketplace has several deals. Search “gift card” on Groupon.com.

J.C. Penney: Through Dec. 25, with a $100 online gift card purchase, get a $25 off $25 or more coupon to redeem Dec. 26-Jan. 31. The in-store promotion goes through Dec. 24.

Half Price Books: Get a free $5 with each $25 gift card purchase.

Massage Heights: Buy three $50 gift cards and get a free $50 gift card.

Regal Cinemas: Buy a special bonus pack with two $25 gift cards and one $10 bonus concessions card, a $60 value, for $50. The free $10 bonus concessions card can be redeemed Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

Showcase Cinemas: For every $25 in gift cards purchased in a single transaction, get a $5 promotional card to use Jan. 17-April 11.

Sky Zone: Buy a gift card and get a pair of SkySocks and a 30-minute jump pass free. Offer varies by location.

Soma: Through Dec. 24, for every $100 gift card purchased, get a $20 money card coupon to use Jan. 9-Feb. 3.

Target: If you have a Target credit or debit card, you can save 5% on gift cards year round. Some exclusions apply.

The Children’s Place: Through Dec. 25, when you buy $40 in gift cards, get a $10 off coupon for future orders.

Wholesale clubs: Look for discounts on gift cards at BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco and Sam’s Club.