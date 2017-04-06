Britney has the power to move mountains……

Pepsi has pulled it’s controversial ad featuring Kendall Jenner after receiving massive amounts of backlash calling the spot “tone-deaf.” Pepsi released a statement: “Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

No late-night host loves music as much as James Cordon and last night he joined Demi Lovato in a tribute to Divas past and present….

Apparently Britney Spears is a lot more powerful than we even knew! This July Spears is set to perform in Tel Aviv on July 3rd, the same day as Israel’s Labor Party primary election. Because of the large crowd expected at Britney’s show and the need for police to keep the area secure, the Labor Party has moved it’s election to the following day, thus ensuring voting and Britney for all!

Speaking of Britney, she’s set to receive the first-ever Radio Disney Music Awards Icon Award. The award recognizes an artist whose music is loved by Radio Disney fans of multiple generations and whose career goes beyond the limits of popular culture.

Spears has sold nearly 150 million records worldwide since her first single, “…Baby One More Time,” was released in 1998. Six of her albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and she has more than 30 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including four No. 1s. With more than 15 singles played on Radio Disney, the station considers the pop princess one of the most successful entertainers and a true icon.

The 2017 RDMAs will take place Saturday, April 29 and will air Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m. ET across multiple Disney-branded platforms.

Taylor Swift fans rejoice, Tay-Tay is back in the studio in Nashville and is apparently working on a new album and rumors are swirling that she’s mulling over a return to her country roots! The highly anticipated album is expected to be out by the end of the year!