LOS ANGELES - FEB 28: Aaron Rogers, Olivia Munn at the 88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at the Dolby Theater on February 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA

WHOAH! BREAKUP ALERT!!

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have broken up after three years of dating.  The breakup comes on the heels of engagement rumors that circulated after Munn was spotted sporting a sparkly ring on that all-important finger!  Sources close to the couple say the split is amicable and the two remain close friends.  Speculation arose last year that Munn was the source of the rift between Aaron and the rest of the Rodgers family.  Guess we will have to see if the family can mend their strained relationship now that Olivia is out of the picture!

Good news for those of you who have always wanted a derriere like Kim Kardashian! Now that posterior can be yours for only $98 in the form of a pool floaty! Yep, you read that right…. look out summer, here we come!

Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles mansion is now a registered historical site and it’s not because Tay-Tay lives there!  Swift bought the 11,000 square foot home in 2015 for $25 million.  The estate’s former owner was Samuel Goldwyn, the co-founder of MGM and stars like Charlie Chaplin and Clark Gable were regulars on the premises.

 

AboutAshley

