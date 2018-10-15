Prince Harry Duchess Meghan Markle Duke and Duchess of Sussex pregnant Royal Baby
London. June 9 2018. A view of the royal carriage carrying Prince Harry and the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, at the trooping of the colour ceremony, during the Queens birthday.

Breaking Royal Family News!

The Royal family sure has been busy lately!  Prince Louis was born in April, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle got married in May, Princess Eugenie had a surprise Royal Wedding last Friday and Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan announced another Royal Baby is on the way next Spring! Wow, we are tired just thinking about it.

Congrats to Meghan & Harry, we have no doubt that this little Royal Baby will b as adorable as his or her cousins!

So what did our listeners think about the Royal Baby news? Was it too soon? Should the couple have waited? Do they have ROyal Baby fever? Find out!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
