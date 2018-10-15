Breaking Royal Family News!

The Royal family sure has been busy lately! Prince Louis was born in April, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle got married in May, Princess Eugenie had a surprise Royal Wedding last Friday and Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan announced another Royal Baby is on the way next Spring! Wow, we are tired just thinking about it.

Congrats to Meghan & Harry, we have no doubt that this little Royal Baby will b as adorable as his or her cousins!

So what did our listeners think about the Royal Baby news? Was it too soon? Should the couple have waited? Do they have ROyal Baby fever? Find out!