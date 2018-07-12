Credit: Adonis Villanueva | BigStockPhoto.com

Breaking News Seattle!!

Seattle has been ranked as one of the WORST cities in America to drive in!

Okay, so it’s only breaking news if you don’t live in the Puget Sound area and have to actually drive to and from a location at any given point in time. WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 29 key indicators of driver-friendliness. They based the study on average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita.

Raleigh, NC ranked as the BEST city in America for driving, Detroit was the WORST at #100.  Seattle came in at #96.

You can’t win ’em all Seattle!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
