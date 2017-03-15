Brangelina tattoos?

Brad and Angie might have sealed their fate months before their actual divorce. Jolie added three ‘magical’ Sak Yant tattoos to her collection back in February 2016, with the intention of ‘binding’ herself to then-husband Pitt, while he got a Buddhist symbol on the left side of his stomach, according to Entertainment Tonight. Luckily they didn’t tattoo each others names, that would’ve been awkward!!

Ben Affleck took to Facebook to let his fans know he completed a rehab stint. here is his statement:

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” he wrote. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Ed Sheeran is setting Guiness Records with his latest album, Divide!

The British singer’s third studio album has become the fastest-selling pop album in the U.K. by a male artist after debuting at number one. Sheeran’s new record has also sold more copies in its first week than the rest of the U.K.’s Top 500 albums combined. Additionally, 16 of the U.K.’s Top 20 tracks belong to Sheeran, nabbing him the record for most simultaneous U.K. Top 20 singles.

The album’s first single, “Shape of You,” became the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours, hitting more than 6 million streams when it was released in early January. That number trumps the previous record held by One Direction’s “Drag Me Down”, which had 4.75 million streams in 2015. Sheeran also broke many global records, and became the first artist to debut two Top 10 singles simultaneously in both the U.K. and U.S.