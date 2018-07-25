Bikes, farmers and tear gas, oh my!

Tour de France participants were hit with their biggest challenge in the 16th stage of the 21 stage journey when police officers inadvertently hit them with tear gas & pepper spray while trying to break up a farmer riot. Ok, we will address that first; a group of farmers were protesting slashed government funding and they had blocked the road with hay bales, naturally. They were perched atop said bales of hay when officers arrived to clear the road using the aforementioned tear gas & pepper spray. That’s when the first group of riders approached and were hit with the residual gas in the air. The race had to stop completely for 15 minutes to tend to the affected riders.

No word on if the farmers are planning anymore protests.