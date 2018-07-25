Tour de France pepper spray tear gas farmer protest
Tour de France

Bikes, farmers and tear gas, oh my!

Tour de France participants were hit with their biggest challenge in the 16th stage of the 21 stage journey when police officers inadvertently hit them with tear gas & pepper spray while trying to break up a farmer riot. Ok, we will address that first; a group of farmers were protesting slashed government funding and they had blocked the road with hay bales, naturally. They were perched atop said bales of hay when officers arrived to clear the road using the aforementioned tear gas & pepper spray.  That’s when the first group of riders approached and were hit with the residual gas in the air.  The race had to stop completely for 15 minutes to tend to the affected riders.

No word on if the farmers are planning anymore protests.

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.