Big news for the Wilsons and Kelly!

Congratulations to the Wilsons! Russell and Ciara welcomed baby girl Sienna Princess over the weekend and shared the news on Instagram!

Kelly finally has a new co-host after a yearlong search and the lucky winner is………. Ryan Seacrest! Not gonna lie, we didn’t see that one come. We thought maybe Andy Cohen, Fred Savage or Jerry O’Connell….. but we are pretty glad it’s not Jerry….

Get ready for Live with Kelly & Ryan!