Big Changes at the Coleman Ferry Dock Starting Tomorrow

Starting Wednesday, the Bainbridge Island vehicle holding lanes will move to the south side of the terminal building.  But wait there is more.That is where Bremerton vehicles currently wait, the Bremerton lanes will shift to the north side where Bainbridge vehicles currently wait. This swap will maximize remaining room on the dock and eliminate loading conflicts between destinations.

And the holding area’s… don’t even get me started!!! We are assured there will be signs and instructions.

Full Story: HERE

WSDOT Map: HERE

