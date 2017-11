It’s a “Color Rush Thursday Night” tonight in the desert as the Hawks take on the Cardinals and they’ll be decked out in Action Green!

I LOVE the action green…IN MODERATION. I’m a big fan of the Hawks original uniforms and the newest ones since the 2012 revision. Everything else in between though, not so much, and as for the full on action green with the jerseys and the pants, it’s a bit much!

Check out every Seahawks uniform in their 40+ year history HERE.