When it comes to holiday shopping, the early bird may get the worm, but he will likely pay more for it. In reality, the early bird would, in most cases, get the same worm for less money if only he could show some patience.

Apparently starting early is a mistake, I guess it just depends on how bad you want to save and how willing you are to deal with the crowds. (OR…you can just do it all online) 😉

Check out the best days to shop HERE.