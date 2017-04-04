Best Thai Food In Seattle [list]

We have LOTS of awesome options in Seattle when it comes to Thai Food (my local favorite is Buddha Ruksa in West Seattle, known for what we call in the area ‘crack chicken’ which is really the Crispy Garlic Chicken found on menu HERE). According to YELP, which ones are the favorite among diners? Check out the list (HERE).
Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
