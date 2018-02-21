The Best Places To Get A Margarita In Seattle.

Tomorrow (Feb 22) in National Margarita Day, here are the best places to celebrate RESPONSIBLY in Seattle.

1. Poquitos Margarita $8

With a more American take on the classic margarita, Poquitos’ self-titled signature drink is anything but ordinary. The blend of organic citrus juices, triple sec, and el Jimador Reposado is served on the rocks in a pint glass with a salted rim, proving that sometimes keeping it simple works best.

2. Cactus Margarita $8

A contender for the strongest margarita in Seattle, this one has a kick. It consists of a two-ounce measure of Highlands 100 percent agave tequila, organic agave nectar, and lime. The generous pour and the purse-friendly price makes it the perfect Friday-night drink.

3. Mezcaleria Oaxaca Casa Margarita $9

At Mezcaleria Oaxaca, the signature drink has all the findings of a simple margarita—Sauza Silver tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, and a splash of sour—but the ratios are where they differ. Expect no shortage of tequila and just enough triple to balance the flavor.

4. Nacho Borracho Avocado Margarita $9

With a menu of colorful drinks on offer, it may be difficult to pick just one, but the big draw for us is the avocado margarita. The mild flavor and creaminess of the avocado blends beautifully with the fresh lime juice, agave nectar, tequila, and triple sec. While an avocado margarita may not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of Mexican cocktails, you will be ordering a second.

5. El Borracho Pineapple Serrano Margarita $7

There are lots of delicious, fruity margaritas at el Borracho, but if you want something with a kick try the pineapple serrano margarita. The combination of pineapple and tequila are known to be a great match, but throw in some Serrano pepper infused tequila into the mix, and you get a sweet yet spicy kick.

6. The Saint el Santo $12.50

The Saint has many margaritas to choose from but the frontrunner has to be el Santo. What makes it different is that it leans on fresh lemon and lime for its citrus kick. They also make their own simple syrup which, combined with the lemon, lime, and Sauza Hornitos Reposado will really kick your taste buds into high gear.

7. Fogón Cocina Mexicana Tamarindo Margarita $10

Fogón Cocina Mexicana has many unusual margaritas on the menu, but the tamarindo margarita comes up trumps. Between the tamarind syrup, Reposado tequila, and orange juice, there’s a lot of flavors here, but it all blends beautifully together. Beware of the Tajin chili/salted rim; your mouth won’t know what hit it.

8. Cantina de San Patricio Roca Rita $25

The Mexican restaurant knows its tequila and has plenty to offer on their Mexican/Irish infused menu. However our pick is the Roca Rita. It’s made with Roca Patrón Reposado, orange liqueur, and fresh cut lime. It’s a sweet yet refreshing treat.

9. Peso’s Kitchen and Lounge Prickly Pear Tradicional Margarita

Peso has seven margaritas on the menu, most of which are mixed with unusual ingredients such as grand marnier, pomegranate, and habañero, but our pick is the prickly pear tradicional margarita which consists of Milagro silver, Solerno, and a prickly pear puree. The blood orange liqueur blends well with the pear for a balanced mellow taste.

10. Chávez Casa Margarita $11

Chávez’s simple, focused, and delicious food is reflected perfectly on the cocktail menu. Don’t expect any unusual elements, just simple straightforward ingredients. The combination of el Jimador and lime juice has quite a kick, so you won’t be missing out on anything.

11. Aqua by el Gaucho Aqua Morado Margarita $12

If you are not a fan of the overly sweet and fruity varieties, you may find your favorite with the $12 Aqua Morado Margarita. It’s rimmed with smoked salt, which adds a smoky flavor up front while the blackberry-jalapeño-infused tequila adds a nice twist. The finished drink is a refreshing balance of sweet, smoky, and spice.

12. Barrio la Purista $12

If you value the quality of vintage tequila, la Purista is one to try. A herbaceous zest flavor is created by combining the 2014 vintage version of the Tequila Ocho Blanco with Damiana Liqueur, a Mexican liqueur that uses Damiana flowers.

13. Red Star Taco Bar Margarita Slushies $6

With six flavors on offer (lime, peach, mango, strawberry, raspberry, pomegranate), Red Star Taco Bar’s margarita slushies are the best of the bunch. At $6 each, they provide a refreshing fruity hit when paired with Red Star’s fiery tacos.

14. Little Water Cantina Margarita Mas Chingona $20

At $20 a glass, the Margarita Mas Chingona may be more expensive than others, but with ingredients such as Milagro Select Barrel Reposado and a generous amount of Cointreau, you are paying for what you get. The ingredients are few, but they are worth your buck.