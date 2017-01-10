Best Food Trucks in Seattle (Foursquare)

With so many to choose from, who topped the list of favorites for 2016? Find out (HERE). But really, it’s hard to go wrong with any of our food trucks in Seattle (and did you know you can hire for your workplace or party?). Get a complete list of foodtrucks and daily locations (HERE).
AboutShellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
