Credit: famveldman | BigStockPhoto.com

Best (and Safe) TRICK-or-TREAT Locations [list of malls/retail locations] Near Seattle

There’s a reason why ZILLOW list Seattle (and all the areas near) top 10 for best cities to TRICK-OR-TREAT!  And most start early for the kiddos, and a handful indoors even.  Check it out below:

 

SEATTLE (or close to)

Magnolia Village
W. McGraw St.
Seattle, WA 98199
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Fremont Neighborhood
N. 34th St. to N. 46th St.
Seattle, WA 98103
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Admiral District (West Seattle)
California Ave. S.W. & S.W. Admiral
Seattle, WA 98116
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 3 p.m.–6 p.m.

Upper Queen Anne Ave.
From McGraw St. to Galer St.
Seattle, WA 98199
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

University Village
2632 N.E. University Village St.
Seattle, WA 98105
When: 4pm – 6pm

 

NORTH SEATTLE

Northgate Mall
401 N.E. Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
206-362-4778
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Country Village Shops
23718 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell, WA 98021
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4 p.m.–6 p.m. & 5 p.m.-7 p.m. along Main St. in downtown Bothell

Downtown Edmonds
Main St. & 5th Ave. N.
Edmonds, WA
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. (flash mob from 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.)

EAST of SEATTLE

Marketplace @ Factoria with WARM 106.9
4055 Factoria Square Mall S.E.
Bellevue, WA 98006
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

Crossroads Bellevue
15600 N.E. 8th St.
Bellevue, WA 98008
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Redmond Town Center
7525 166th Ave. N.E.
Redmond, WA 98052
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

 

SOUTH of SEATTLE

Kent Station
417 Ramsay Way
Kent, Wa 98032
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

The Outlet Collection
1101 Outlet Collection Way
Auburn, Wa 98001
When: Oct. 31, 2018 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

List SOURCE and more about each (HERE).

 

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.