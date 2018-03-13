Best 24-Hour Marinades: Let’s Get Our Grill On! [recipes]

Depending on the meat (and acidity of marinade) for me determines ‘how long’. Chicken is always best (bone in) with a 24-hour. And in some cases, the steaks (below) are delish too! I like the 24-hour as I can prep the night before. But, if you have a few hours and need to throw something together for the grill, we have those below as well…
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Related Articles
It’s the PERFECT Weekend to Garden! [NW Planting Dates]
March 9, 2018
International Women’s Day-WEEKEND in Seattle
March 9, 2018